'Vindicated'! - Senior lawyer pleased as Court of Appeal dismisses Gorstew Ltd's case

Garth McBean, one of Jamaica's senior lawyers, says he has been "vindicated" by the Court of Appeal, which ruled against Gorstew Limited and its quest to have him and two other attorneys cited for professional misconduct over a case they prosecuted for the company.

“I am happy to be vindicated,” said King's Counsel (KC) McBean. The other two are RNA Henriques, KC, and Raymond Clough (now deceased)

Gorstew complained against the three based on a letter they wrote which was published in The Gleaner on June 2, 2015.

"As members of the prosecution team, we wish to clarify the matter by stating that we did not approve of or participate in the judicial (review) action," the lawyer said.

The letter was in response to an article published in The Gleaner on April 29, 2015 headlined, “Court reaffirms constitutional bar against not-guilty appeals. Says Gorstew made a back-door attempt".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On June 30, 2015, Gorstew submitted a complaint to the GLC and stated that the lawyers breached their confidence to Gorstew by publishing the letter.

The attorneys prosecuted a case for Gorstew in which three former executives Patrick Lynch, Catherine Barber and Dr Jeffrey Pyne (now deceased) were accused of fraudulently paying out funds from Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) pension fund of which Gorstew was the founder, without the company's consent.

A no-case submission was upheld by then parish judge Lorna Shelly-Williams in June 2014 and the case was thrown out. She is now a Supreme Court judge.

Gorstew then applied for judicial review of the judge's decision but was not successful as the Court of Appeal agreed with rulings in the Supreme Court that Shelly-Williams had given the case proper consideration.

When the complaints against the three attorneys came for hearing in September 2017, it was decided by the Disciplinary Committee of the GLC that the one against McBean should be heard first.

McBean said at the hearing that he was not engaged in the judicial review proceedings and was not sent any documents in relation to it.

The complaint was dismissed in January 2019.

Gorstew's complaints against Henriques and Clough were set for mention in February 2019 but were dismissed without a hearing because the panel ruled that the facts and allegations were identically to the one against McBean.

The lawyers for Gorstew argued on appeal that dismissing the complaint against Henriques and Clough contravened Section 12 of the Legal Profession Act which affords a person alleging professional misconduct, the right to have the complaint heard and the attorney answer the allegations.

It was alleged that while McBean declined to participate after the judicial review application had been filed, Henriques on the other hand actively participated in the decision to file the judicial review application.

Gorstew concluded that second GLC disciplinary panel “gravely erred”in its decision not to set a date for the hearing of the complaint against Henriques and Clough.

The lawyers for the GLC argued that where the facts giving rise to the issues were identical and arise out of the same incident, the law was to be applied in the same way to each set of identical facts which was what happened in this case.

The Court of Appeal comprising Justices Frank Williams, Paulette Williams and Vivene Harris ruled last month that disciplinary panel cannot be faulted for its decision because "there is no real or practical difference" between the issues in the complaint against McBean and the one against the other two lawyers.

The court said the issues of law and fact were thoroughly ventilated during the hearing of the complaint against McBean and would only be repeated in a further hearing of the second complaint.

Clough was retained in September 2011 by the ATL Group Pension Fund Limited to assist the prosecutors in the criminal proceedings.

He was not involved in any judicial review application and did not attend the meeting that was held in September 2014. The court found also that Clough did not possess Gorstew's confidences or secrets with respect to the judicial review application.

In dismissing the appeal, the court ordered Gorstew to pay legal costs to the GLC, McBean and Henriques as well as the attorneys for Clough.

Gorstew is part of a group that includes ATL and Gorstew are part of the Sandals Group.

King's Counsel Caroline Hay, attorneys-at-law Richard Small, Andre Moulton and Kimberly McDowell and Tereece Campbell, instructed by Patterson Mair Hamilton, represented Gorstew.

Michael Hylton KC, Sandra Minott Phillips KC and attorney-at-law Melissa McLeod instructed by Hylton Powell represented the GLC.

Andre Earle KC and attorney-at-law Coleasia Edmondson, instructed by Earle & Wilson represented McBean who was an interested party.

Clough's case was led by attorney-at-law Abraham Dabdoub.

Henriques, who was an interested party, was represented by attorneys-at-law Dr Lloyd Barnett and Gillian Burgess.

-Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.