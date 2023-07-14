Dominican soap manufacturer takes Jamaican government before CCJ

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Dominica-based company, DCP Successors Limited (DCPS) has taken the Jamaica government before the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) alleging that Kingston is violating the provisions of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas as it pertains to the manufacture of soap.

The CCJ, said that the matter, which will begin on Monday, is the first in person hearing it will be conducting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the matter involves utilising the Court's Original Jurisdiction, which is used as an international tribunal interpreting the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas that governs the regional integration movement, CARICOM.

The CCJ has exclusive authority to adjudicate upon disputes arising from the interpretation and application of the treaty which governs the operation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the region.

In the case, DCPS, which is a company duly incorporated under the laws of the Dominica, is a manufacturer of various soap products and it uses a process called saponification to make generic soap noodles which can then be scented and moulded.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

DCPS contends that the Jamaican government is breaching the provisions of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas by exempting soap manufacturers in that country from paying the Common External Tariff (CET) on imported soap noodles which do not qualify for community treatment as imported products.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.