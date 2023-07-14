Gov’t allocates $2B to purchase textbooks

The Government has this year allocated $2 billion to purchase textbooks for students at the primary and secondary levels.

Addressing Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams said the distribution of textbooks for several subjects has commenced.

“For grades one to four maths textbooks, distribution will commence July 24. For grades five to six, rediscovering maths, distribution already began in several parishes. Distribution is expected to be completed by July 20,” she informed.

The minister also advised that the distribution of English textbooks for grades four to six has started and is expected to be completed by July 30.

“First Steps in Science, again, for grades four to six, distribution started. So, too, social studies for grades four to six … distribution already started. For information technology, for our grade-11 [students], we have completed the distribution there,” she said.

Williams informed that the ministry has already received some 11,000 licences for e-books for grades seven to 11 and is in the process of assigning the e-books to schools and the respective students.

She further disclosed that CSEC accounts, principles of business and office administration e-books, also for grade 11, will be distributed shortly, pointing out that “we are in receipt of the licences”.

The minister further indicated that distribution for food and economics textbooks has also started.

“This is not an exhaustive list. The point is that distribution has begun for our textbooks in the system, and we are happy in terms of the ability to be ahead of the curve this year. We will continue, obviously, as we go ahead to ensure that we continue to streamline the arrival and distribution of textbooks in the school year ahead,” she said.

QUALITY ASSURANCE

Meanwhile, Minister Williams advised that furniture is in stock and ready for distribution to schools for students and teachers.

“We have 2,100 pieces of students’ desks and chairs, and 100 pieces of teachers’ desks in stock and ready for distribution,” she said.

She informed that production and distribution will continue at several institutions, including Brown’s Town High, Vere Technical High, Muschett High, Alphansus Davis High, Belmont Academy, and St Andrew Technical High School.

“We expect that Brown’s Town High School will deliver 600 students’ desks and chairs by July 15 and another 600 pieces by August 15. Vere Technical will provide 1,000 pieces by July 15 and August 15. Muschett High and Alphansus Davis High are also expected to provide 1,000 pieces by August 15. Belmont Academy and St Andrew Technical High School will provide 2,500 each,” she said.

Additionally, Williams informed that 12 schools are engaged in repairing approximately 8,000 pieces of furniture.

“The ministry continues to believe in and support schools making and delivering the desks and chairs for students and teachers and, as you know, quality assurance is provided by the Bureau of Standards,” she stated.