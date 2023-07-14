Mask wearing advised as COVID-19 cases spike in St Thomas

St Thomas residents are being encouraged to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the parish.

Medical Officer of Health for St Thomas Dr D'Oyen Smith revealed that there are currently 37 COVID-19 cases in the parish, with seven people hospitalised.

“COVID-19 remains a priority for us. I want to take this opportunity to remind all of us who have any kind of health issues to ensure that we are wearing our masks,” he said. “At present, though the approach is not for the entire everywhere to be wearing masks, it's really for those persons that are vulnerable.”

He was speaking at Thursday's meeting of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation.

Smith disclosed that only 16.5 per cent of resident in the parish have been vaccinated against the virus and reminded them that the Morant Bay Health Centre offers vaccination on Tuesdays.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton at this week's sitting of the House of Representatives also urged vulnerable citizens to continue wearing their masks as COVID-19 positivity rates increased. Tufton noted that vulnerable persons, such as the elderly and those with comorbid illnesses, are particularly at risk for severe illnesses and should adhere to regular handwashing and sanitising, the wearing of mask, and covering of the mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing in public spaces.

“Although the COVID-19 numbers are relatively low, a continued increase in the positivity rate may result in increased numbers, including hospital numbers,” he said.

The Minister reported that overall, the actual numbers are not showing a consistent increase. Over the past four weeks, there have been an average of 87 confirmed cases with the average seven-day positivity rate being 22 per cent.

“So, the wearing of the mask is still recommended, particularly if you feel vulnerable or you have symptoms,” Tufton said.

-Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.