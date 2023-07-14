Police say Portland ganja find shows guns for drugs trade persists

Commanding officer for the Portland police division, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, says the seizure of 660 pounds of compressed ganja during a joint police/military operation on Thursday is evidence that the infamous guns for drug trade is still active.

The drug, which has a street value of approximately $3 million, was discovered in bushes at Guinep Tree Lane in Fairy Hill in the parish during a search for illegal drugs.

“The gun for drugs trade continues in the parish of Portland. This latest seizure can be attributed to collaboration between JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) and JDF (Jamaica Defence Force) intelligence," said Darby.

“I want to make it known to citizens of Portland, Jamaicans at home, and in the Diaspora, that the security forces here in Portland will continue and will intensify the fight against this evil trade that brings guns into our country to kill the men, women and children.

“I want to implore residents anywhere in Jamaica that has information that can assist in the fight against this trade to call 311, 811, or any police or military person that you trust, and play your part in keeping Jamaica safe," he said.

The joint team on Thursday carried out a search in bushes for illegal drugs. During the search, four white knitted bags and four black plastic bags were found under sheets of zinc. A further search was carried out approximately 150 metres from the first location and another 25 knitted bags were found hidden under sheets of zincs at the root of a tree.

The bags were examined and found to contain vegetable matter resembling ganja.

No one was arrested.

-Gareth Davis

