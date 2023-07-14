Record electricity demand as Jamaicans try to beat the heat

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has disclosed that electricity demand hit a record high this week as Jamaicans tried to cool down amid the sweltering heat.

In a message to customers, the JPS said Jamaica reached peak demand of 692 megawatts of power, up from 675 megawatts a month ago.

The company attributed the rise in electricity demand to the use of fans and air conditioning.

Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on July 6, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record and what one prominent scientist said could be the hottest in 120,000 years.

Jamaicans who spend most of the day outdoors working, such as construction workers and farmers, have been advised to be wary of the impact of the heat wave sweeping the island.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness, said they should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against heat stroke, which can be fatal.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.