St Catherine man accused of sexually assaulting 12-y-o girl granted bail

A St Catherine graphic designer who is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was granted $700,000 bail when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court today.

The accused is 40-year-old Mark Robinson, from Gregory Park in the parish.

Parish Judge Jacqueline Wilcott granted bail with strict reporting conditions.

Robinson is not to be seen in the Gregory Park community and must not contact the complainant or witnesses in the case.

He is to surrender traveling documents and report to the Old Harbour Bay Police three times weekly.

The matter will again be mentioned on September 12.

Robinson is charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years old, sexual grooming of a child and grievous sexual assault arising from an incident that allegedly happened in April.

A report was made to the Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse in Portmore and Robinson later arrested.

- Rasbert Turner

