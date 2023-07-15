23 J’can students to participate in IGT’s Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp

Twenty-three Jamaicans will be included in the group of 72 Caribbean students participating in the third staging of the International Game Technology (IGT) Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp.

The virtual camp, which is set for July 17 to 28, is organised in association with the Mona GeoInformatics Institute (MGI) and through an After School Advantage (ASA) philanthropic initiative sponsored by IGT.

As part of IGT’s Sustainable Play programme, ASA is the company’s flagship community initiative, devoted to providing youth with access to technology, while promoting opportunities in digital learning in communities where IGT operates. The programme ensures students have access to participate in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational opportunities, while developing the knowledge and skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

There are 40 IGT ASA centres in the Caribbean providing computers and access to the digital world for youngsters who would not otherwise enjoy this opportunity.

The youth participants in the camp are from institutions where IGT ASA computer centres are established. Local participating ASA centres include Mustard Seed Communities–Matthew 25:40, Sunbeam Children’s Home, Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation in Mandeville and Savanna-la-Mar, SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill, and Spring Village Development Foundation.

The MGI at The University of the West Indies has been instrumental in creating, developing and delivering the camp curriculum for the past three years. This year, MGI introduced a new approach as they will deliver both Levels I and II courses concurrently.

The theme of this year’s camp is, ‘Think it, Code it, Solve it’. IGT Jamaica’s General Manager Debbie Green says the camp will equip students with marketable technology skills and encourage them to create digital solutions that advance their country’s development.

“We want to encourage innovativeness and creativity in our students. This year’s theme particularly challenges them to create solutions to address issues related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she stated.

The students, aged 11 to 18, are expected to cover the basics of computer programming, web development and robotics in conjunction with other topics for the Level I introductory course. Meanwhile, Level II students will be taught more advanced techniques and will be introduced to artificial intelligence.

Regional vice-president for IGT Latin America and the Caribbean, Juan Pablo Chadid, says the training camp will stimulate an interest in technology among the students which, in turn, encourages them to pursue STEM careers in different fields.

“Our students have access to top resources,” Chadid stated, “and they learn skills needed to pursue lasting careers in STEM to launch their careers. With the age of the technological revolution in mind, students are provided with vital tech skills to fill the technological gaps in the job market.”

The Jamaican students will join others from the English-speaking Caribbean countries of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, and the US Virgin Islands for the camp.