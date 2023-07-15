Bog Walk Gorge gate breach case again put off

The case involving two men charged for unlocking a safety gate near Dam Head in St Catherine has again been put off as video footage of the incident is still outstanding.

The men, Glenroy Denton and Garth Brown, appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday for alleged malicious destruction of Government property.

Defence attorney Alexander Shaw said that while the defence was ready to proceed to trial, the Crown was not.

Senior Parish Court Judge Jacqueline Wilcott ordered the men to return to court on September 14, stating that it would be the last mention date.

The accused are on bail.

It is alleged that on September 26, 2022 both men were seen cutting the padlock at the entrance to the Bog Walk Gorge, which was closed after the Rio Cobre overflowed its banks.

Denton was arrested first and Brown subsequently turned himself in to the police.

Both men have declared their innocence to the court, citing mitigating circumstances.

-Rasbert Turner

