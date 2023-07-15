Hanover youth encouraged to apply to Summer Employment Programme

WESTERN BUREAU

The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) is inviting youths from across the parish to submit applications for the Ministry of Local Government’s Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP).

Mayor of Lucea, and chairman of the HMC, Sheridan Samuels, made the disclosure during the agenda item titled, “Chairman’s Announcement”, at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the HMC, in the parish capital, Lucea.

He said that plans are to see to the employment of approximately 110 students over the next two months (July and August), with each student in the programme being employed for at least one month.

While he did not reveal the level of remuneration that the students will be receiving, the idea was for the young people to be able to earn to help them in preparing supplies for the new school year and allow them to earn (leisure) ‘pocket money’ over the period.

“This programme is an annual one being implemented by the Ministry of Local Government. It is aimed at trying to assist students in preparation for their upcoming academic year, (and) one for which the students have been showing great interest and appreciation over the years,” he explained.

The mayor called on business operators and individuals within the private sector to emulate the programme where they could. He said such a move would not only help to keep some youth out of trouble by ‘occupying their young minds and idle hands’ during the summer months, but also to teach them life lessons.

He explained that the YSEP project for 2023 will be concentrating on data collection in the different areas.

“The area of focus for them (the students), this year, will be to gather data on streetlights, trade licences, old and dilapidated buildings, cemeteries and parochial roads among other areas. They (the students) will be given instructions by capable persons who will be supervising them, and I am sure they will be fully occupied,” he stated.

In an interview with The Gleaner following the announcement, Samuels said the corporation has already received some applications, and that employees of the HMC are looking forward to having the youths work with them, as in previous years