Holness leaves Jamaica for meetings in Europe

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to depart Jamaica today to attend the Third European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The Summit runs until July 19, after which Holness will travel to London in the United Kingdom for four days.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, will be in charge of the Government during Holness' absence.

