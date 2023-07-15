J’can law enforcement officers receive training in cryptocurrency investigations

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has successfully conducted a comprehensive three-day training programme, equipping approximately 23 law enforcement officers and investigators from various departments and agencies within Jamaica’s justice sector with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively tackle illicit activities involving digital currencies.

The training programme included participants from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), the Military Intelligence Unit, the Financial Investigation Division, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the National Intelligence Bureau.

Throughout the intensive training course, officers delved into the intricacies of cryptocurrency investigations, receiving in-depth instruction on current trends in the illicit use of cryptocurrencies and gaining insights into tracing the flow of digital currency. The programme also included exposure to real-life case studies, legal considerations, and techniques for seizures related to cryptocurrency investigations.

The training programme, led by a team of experts from the RCMP, featured presentations on various aspects of cryptocurrency issues. These experts shared their knowledge of the workings of popular cryptocurrency exchanges and provided valuable insights into the use of open-source and third-party blockchain analysis tools.

A significant outcome of the training was the officers’ improved capacity to leverage blockchain technology to track the movement of popular cryptocurrencies. By harnessing the secure and transparent nature of blockchain, which records transactions on a publicly accessible database, the officers are now equipped to effectively investigate and combat illicit activities involving cryptocurrencies.

This training initiative demonstrates Canada’s commitment to international collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by the use of cryptocurrencies in illicit activities. By sharing expertise and best practises, Canada aims to strengthen the capacity of Jamaican law enforcement agencies to tackle cybercrime and safeguard the integrity of the financial system, a release to the media noted.

Canada remains committed to supporting Jamaica’s efforts in combating financial crimes and ensuring the safety and security of both nations. The collaboration between the RCMP and Jamaican law enforcement agencies highlights the importance of international partnerships in addressing emerging threats in the digital landscape. Through continued training and knowledge sharing, law enforcement officers in Jamaica are better prepared to respond to emerging challenges in the field of cryptocurrency investigations.