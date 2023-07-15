Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals boss Adam Stewart, has died

Jill Stewart, fitness instructor and wife of businessman Adam Stewart, has died.

She was diagnosed with cancer a little over a year ago.

“It is almost unimaginable that it has come to this,” her husband, posted on social media in announcing her death.

"Still, with unbearable grief and a broken heart, I let you know that my wife Jill, the love of my life, my best friend of 28 years, and mother of our three wonderful children passed away peacefully and surrounded by love," he continued.

Stewart also noted his wife's bravery in confronting her cancer diagnosis and sharing her fight with persons on social media.

"She fought harder than anything I have ever seen and never ever gave up. Hers will forever be a story of courage, strength, and grace. We are shattered to begin this new journey without her but the love she left us will be our guide," he said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed condolences at the news of her death, noting that "words cannot adequately convey the depth of our sadness and the pain we feel for your loss. The passing of your beloved wife, Jill, is a devastating blow that has left us all with a profound sense of grief."

