Man and 3-y-o son shot and injured in St James

A 38-year-old man and his three-year-old son are being treated at hospital after they were shot by armed men at their home in Chatham district, St James, on Friday night.

The police say about 8 p.m., the man, his child and other family members were at home when heavily armed men entered the house.

The gunmen opened fire hitting the man and the child before escaping on foot.

The police were summoned and the two were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in critical condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

