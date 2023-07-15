Man killed after dog bites neighbour

A St James man whose dog allegedly bit one of his neighbours in Top Hill, Mount Carey, on Saturday, was reportedly shot and killed by one of the neighbour's relatives.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Omar Nichols, otherwise called 'Ras'.

It's reported that about 9 a.m. one of Nichols' dogs bit a neighbour and a dispute developed between them.

The neighbour reportedly later recounted the incident to a relative who went in search of Nichols.

Upon seeing Nichols, the relative of the dog-attack victim allegedly brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting Nichols multiple times.

Nichols fell to the ground and his attacker reportedly hit him in the head with a stone before escaping on foot.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Nichols was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

-Hopeton Bucknor

