The news in pictures

Government ministers and members of the Opposition watch as the Jamaican flag and the CARICOM flag are hoisted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade by members of the Jamaica Combine Cadet Corp on Thursday. The ceremony was to mark the Treaty of Chaguaramas that established CARICOM.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness takes time out to talk with residents of McDonald Place in his Olympic Gardens, St Andrew West Central constituency, after the official opening of the concrete pavement initiative on Thursday.
Rene Simoes (right), former Reggae Boyz coach, is greeted by Crenston Boxhill, former president of the Jamaica Football Federation, upon his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday.
The Juan Bautista Cambiaso Naval Training Ship, docked at the Port Royal Cruise Ship Pier on July 11. The ship was in the island on a two-day visit and allowed free access to Jamaicans for a tour of the vessel.
Minister of Labour & Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr (centre) engages participants in the Juici Youth Leadership & Volunteerism Workshop in a popular dance as a means of bringing across his message. He was addressing over 150 high school students during day two of the workshop put on by Juici Patties at The Verandah Empowerment Park in Clarendon Park, Clarendon.