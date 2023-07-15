Police urge public to stop circulating graphic video of alleged suicide

The police are urging members of the public to desist from circulating a video depicting an injured man, who is being purported to be a policeman who allegedly committed suicide in St James.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says the injured man in the graphic video is not the alleged police constable.

"The video is misleading, traumatic and is causing extreme distress to the family and friends of the policeman," the CCU said in a release to the media.

The police are reminding individuals to act responsibly and be mindful when creating videos of this nature.

"Members of the public are being reminded that while there are the rights of freedom of expression and freedom of speech, these rights must exercised with due care as it relates to the dissemination of graphic contents on social media and platforms," the CCU said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.