Policeman among four in custody following Bog Walk shooting

The St Catherine North police have taken four men, including a policeman, into custody following the shooting of a 21-year-old man and seizure of 110 rounds of ammunition.

The arrests were made after the Bog Walk police reportedly responded to the sound of explosions in the vicinity of the Enid Bennett High School about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

During their checks they reportedly observed spent shells on the road and the policeman was seen hiding in bushes. He identified himself and stated that he was attached to the Spanish Town police station.

The policeman was escorted to the Bog Walk police station where he reportedly revealed he had been in the area with three other men who drove off in his Honda Fit motor car.

The three men were eventually accosted and the 110 rounds of ammunition discovered during a search of the vehicle.

Further checks revealed that a man was shot and injured in the area and was assisted to hospital by a friend.

The police are probing the series of events which they theorise are connected to a car deal.

- Rasbert Turner

