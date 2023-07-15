Prime minister urges public’s assistance to recapture escapees from St Elizabeth police lock-up

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is appealing to residents of St Elizabeth to provide any information they may have regarding the recent escape of eight prisoners from police custody in the parish.

The prisoners, who are considered highly dangerous, escaped from the Black River police station lock-up on June 19.

Speaking during a ribbon cutting exercise on Friday to hand over a unit under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) in Oxford Settlement, Balaclava, St Elizabeth, Holness emphasised that it is crucial for the public to cooperate with the authorities and promptly report any suspicious activities or sightings that could aid in the recapture of the escapees.

He assured that the identities of individuals providing information would be protected, and encouraged them to use the various channels available, such as the police hotline, to share their knowledge.

“If you have information about the whereabouts of these escapees, please present that information to the police… please help us to have those escapees returned to the criminal justice system,” the Prime Minister implored.

Holness, who noted the Oxford Settlement community's reputation as close-knit and peaceful, highlighted the potential risks posed if the fugitives are harboured.

Consequently, he urged the citizens to prioritise the safety of their community above all else.

“Everybody here seems to be a family and it is communities like these that criminals believe that they can find safe haven and protection. These criminals, should they come in your midst, they are not here for your safety and protection. Eventually, even if they try to keep a low profile… their true colours and intent will shine through, and they will destroy your community,” Holness emphasised.

For his part, Commanding Officer for the St Elizabeth division, Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto, said the police have already stepped up their efforts in pursuit of the escapees by heightening security measures in the parish.

“We have been conducting a number of operations in and around the parish and so citizens, they can utilise 119, Crime Stop at 311, or they can go to any police station,” he said.

The deputy superintendent said persons may also call him at 876-852-4605.

