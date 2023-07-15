Transportation centre proposed for Green Island

WESTERN BUREAU

Parish officials and public passenger vehicle operators have welcomed proposed plans by the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) to construct a transportation centre for the town of Green Island, in the western end of the parish.

The matter was bought up for discussion as a high priority issue at a staff retreat held June 12 to 14, and in an interview with The Gleaner recently, chief executive officer (CEO) of the HMC, David Gardner, confirmed the corporation’s position noting that in order to effect the smooth movement of commuters in that (Green Island) area, such a facility will be necessary in the near future.

“We have land in Green Island, basically in the centre of the town. Many years ago it was earmarked for something like that (a transportation centre), now we believe the time has long gone for it to have happened, so it’s our intention to make it happen now,” he stated.

The CEO explained that while the facility will not be constructed in short order, given that there must be allowance for administrative/government procedures, it is hoped that the hub can be ready by the end of the next financial year.

“The process will start now, and we will be doing all that is necessary to have it (the transportation centre) in place as soon as is functionally possible,” he stated.

The town of Green Island has been reflecting significant growth, with at least one project – the construction of the over 1000-room, Princess Hotel – now under way. It is anticipated that on completion, the resort will employ over 2000 people.

Councillor for the Green Island division in the HMC, Marvell Sewell, expressed his delight that the proposed facility is now being given priority consideration.

“It is over-needed. A transport centre with a proper sanitary public convenience in Green Island is over needed in that town,” he stated, adding that Green Island is the only town between Hopewell and Negril that does not have such a facility.

Sewell projects that the centre will prevent major traffic congestion within the town when the Princess Hotel is completed.

Several public passenger vehicle operators in the Green Island area also welcomed the idea for a transportation centre, pointing to the disorganised manner in which passengers currently embark and disembark vehicles in the area.

“Look at the drop off points now in the general area, and just think when that hotel opens and there is 50 times more passengers to deal with, and see if what is happening now will suffice,” one taxi driver summarised.