Update | St James man named person of interest in cousin's murder, allegedly over a dog bite

The police have named Omoy Largie, otherwise called 'Not Nice', as a person of interest in relation to this morning's shooting death of a man following a dispute that reportedly stemmed from a dog-bite incident in Top Hill, St James.

The police say Largie is a resident of Top Hill.

Forty-year-old Omar Nichols, also known as 'Ras', was shot and killed outside his home about 10:45 a.m.

The police say preliminary information suggests that the murder stemmed from a dispute involving both parties.

Largie is being urged to turn himself in to the Freeport Police Station by midday, Sunday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police are also appealing to the community to help with the investigation by sharing any information about Largie's whereabouts or the incident by calling Crime Stop at 311, NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.