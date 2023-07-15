Woman charged in connection with St James gun and ammunition seizure

The police have charged one of the women arrested in connection with a gun and ammunition seizure during a Joint Anti-Gang Task Force operation in Green Pond, St James, on Thursday.

Forty-eight-year-old entrepreneur, Sheryl McCallum, of Green Heights Mews, Green Pond, is charged with several offences, including stockpiling of prohibited weapons, dealing in prohibited weapons and 16 counts of possession of prohibited weapons.

She's also charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition, possession of assorted parts of firearms and unauthorised use of premises for storage of firearms and ammunition.

The police say about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, lawmen were in the Green Heights Mews when a premises that was occupied by McCallum was searched.

They say during the search, three rifles, two pistols and 466 assorted rounds of ammunition were found in her possession.

McCallum was subsequently taken into custody and later charged.

Her court date is being finalised.

The police had reported that another woman and a man were arrested during Thursday's operation.

