Chief Justice saddened by death of RNA Henriques

Chairman of the Judicial Services Commission, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, and members of the Commission have expressed deep sadness at the death of King's Council Roald Henriques.

In a media release Sunday, Sykes said Henriques was a long-standing and dedicated member of the Commission, which has responsibility for recommending the selection and appointment of judges at all levels of the Court.

“It is with a deep sense of loss and regret that the Judicial Services Commission note the passing of Mr Roald Henriques KC, who was a committed member of the Commission for the past five years. He brought to the Commission wisdom and insight which he acquired from over fifty years of practice at all levels of our legal system (including the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council),” Sykes said.

Sykes said Henriques' had the distinction of practising in other jurisdictions in the Commonwealth Caribbean and that his long career and varied experiences enabled him to astutely identify the qualities of a competent and effective Judge.

“The quality and depth of his contributions during interviews reflected his deep reading of the relevant documents, supported by careful preparation. On behalf of the Commission, I extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to his family, his colleagues and members of the legal fraternity” Sykes said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.