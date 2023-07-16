Curfews imposed in Tivoli Gardens, Denham Town

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Tivoli Gardens in the Kingston West Police Division.

Meanwhile, a 72-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Denham Town, Kingston.

The curfew in Tivoli Gardens began at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, while the one in Denham Town, which also began on Sunday evening, will end at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The boundaries of the curfew in Tivoli Gardens are:

North: Along Spanish Town Road form the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Industrial Terrace, to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Darling Street.

East: Along Darling Street from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Darling Street to the intersection of Dreketts Place/Lizard Town and Darling Street.

South: Along an imaginary line from the intersection of Dreketts Place/Lizard Town and Darling Street to the intersection of McKenzie Drive and Industrial Terrace.

West: Along Industrial Terrace from the intersection of McKenzie Drive and Industrial Terrace to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Industrial Terrace.

The boundaries of the curfew in Denham Town are:

North: Along Beeston Street from the intersection of Beeston Street and Chestnut Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Matthews Lane

East: Along Matthews Lane from the intersection of Beeston Street and Matthews Lane to the intersection of Matthews Lane and Heywood Street

South: Along Heywood Street from the intersection of Matthews Lane and Heywood Street to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Chestnut Lane.

West: Along Chestnut Street from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Chestnut Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Chestnut Lane.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

