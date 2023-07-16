A flash flood on a Pennsylvania road claims 4 lives; 3 others, including a baby, are missing

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pennsylvania (AP) — A sudden flash flood swamped a southeastern Pennsylvania road, sweeping several cars away and claiming at least four lives.

Three other people, including a nine-month-old boy and a two-year-old girl, remained missing, authorities said.

Officials in Bucks County's Upper Makefield Township said torrential rains occurred about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Washington Crossing area. Other parts of the East Coast were experiencing heavy rain, including Vermont. Authorities there said landslides could become a problem on Sunday as the state copes with more rain following days of flooding.

"My team and I continue to monitor the situation as more rain falls in Vermont. There are flash flood warnings throughout the state today. Remain vigilant and be prepared," Governor Phil Scott said.

Sunday's strong storms led to hundreds of flight cancellations at airports in the New York City area, according to the tracking service FlightAware. More than 300 flights were cancelled at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey alone, while more than 160 flights were cancelled at Kennedy International Airport in New York. Hundreds of flights were also delayed.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and tornado watches for parts of Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. A tornado warning was issued for an area along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

Thousands of power outages also were reported in the region.

