Killing of two men in alleged shootout with police sparks protest in Gordon Pen

Residents of Gordon Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine, today mounted roadblocks in the community after two men were killed in an alleged confrontation with the police.

The police say they seized two illegal guns following the gun battle on Sunday morning.

A police team reportedly went on a special operation in the community sometime after 7:00 a.m.

The team went into a yard in Kennedy Lane, otherwise call Monkey Town, where members were reportedly challenged by gunmen.

The police say they returned the fire and the men were shot. The two alleged gunmen were later pronounced dead.

As news of the incident spread, residents mounted roadblocks, which were later cleared by the security forces.

The security forces are maintaining a strong presence in the community.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the incident.

-Rasbert Turner

