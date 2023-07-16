'Lawyer's lawyer' and scholar RNA Henriques has died

Eminent King’s Counsel RNA Henriques, retired senior partner in the law firm Livingston, Alexander & Levy (LAL), died Sunday morning at age 88.

Henriques, who was a stalwart in the legal profession, appeared in many high-profile cases, both in Jamaica and overseas.

He also appeared in many of Jamaica’s landmark lawsuits, one of which was to determine who was entitled to the surplus in the Air Jamaica pension fund.

, and was successful in his legal points on the issue.

“He was a great advocate and a true patriot who served unstintingly when called upon,” says King’s Counsel Allan Wood, senior partner at LAL. He said further that outside of law, Henriques chaired the divestment committee that led to the revival of the tourist industry in the early 1980s.

King’s Counsel Daniella R Gentles-Silvera, a partner at LAL, said Henriques would say “never abandon a client who had a just cause.”

She said Henriques had all the time in the world for any lawyer who knocked on his door to discuss a legal point “and what was fascinating is that he always was able to remember a case where the point was discussed and what the court held.” He had a great love for the law, she added.

“A wonderful warrior, a lawyer’s lawyer and scholar,” was how the Jamaican Bar Association described him when the association honoured him in 2004.

A past student of Kingston College, Henriques was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in England in 1961. He was admitted to practice in January 1962 at the Jamaican Bar and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1981 (now King’s Counsel).

On his return to Jamaica he worked in the chambers of several prominent lawyers. He joined LAL in 1972 as a partner and with his assistance a formidable litigation department was established. He retired eight years ago from the firm.

He also lectured for 25 years at the University of the West Indies on constitutional and administrative law, setting and marking papers for Jamaica and other Caribbean Islands and refusing to take compensation.

He has written several articles in the Jamaica Law Journal and delivered several papers.

Henriques was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2008 for his contribution to the legal profession.

Henriques was the counsel for the commission of enquiry probing the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) and the financial collapse of the 1990s.

He is survived by his wife Nora, son Nigel and nephew Shaun Henriques.

-Barbara Gayle

