Sean Major-Campbell | Child sex abuse

THE REALITY of child sex abuse is a most brutal crime in our world. It is an evil that points to a broken world in which sin is ever so often a prevailing reality.

The molestation of a child, any sexual grooming, any harassment, abduction, assault and various manifestations of violence, must be treated with much attention from us as individuals and as a nation. The crime is first of all against an innocent child. However, this gruesome evil is also harm done to community and nation.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, in our Christian Enrichment class after Mass, we talked about the importance and significance of the Sexual Harassment Act even for us in the context and space of church. The act requires that organisations should institute a sexual harassment policy.

Public outrage regarding these matters is quite understandable. We must also engage some ugly realities, inclusive of challenging conversations around the perpetrators of these crimes who were themselves survivors of child sex abuse. It is so sad to see adults with a hurt inner child also hurting little children.

GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

Then there is the matter of cultural acceptance of patriarchy. Patriarchal assumptions own an entitlement to potential victims. Misogyny makes it even easier to carry out such acts. Gender-based violence is rooted in unchecked patriarchal value systems.

The Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (the Anglican Church), in its Code of Conduct for clergy, church workers and church personnel, states some instructive and prescriptive guiding principles when it comes to sexual misconduct and sexual harassment:

6.1.1: Church personnel are called to be examples of purity and integrity in all relationships.

6.1.2: Church personnel must acknowledge their own God-given sexuality and should be aware of the dangers of seeking sexual advantage, emotionally or physically, in the exercise of their ministry.

6.1.3: It is wrong to use one’s position or authority to exploit, manipulate or take advantage of another person.

6.1.4: It is essential in pastoral care to acknowledge appropriate physical, sexual, emotional and psychological boundaries.

6.1.5: It is essential in providing pastoral counselling and/or spiritual direction services to avoid developing inappropriate intimate relationships with church personnel, parishioners, or minors.

6.1.6: Church personnel must provide a professional work environment that is free from physical, psychological, written, or verbal intimidation or harassment. Such actions harm another’s dignity, privacy, and violate the mission of the diocese.

Sexual harassment policies are indeed necessary in a world where there is data telling us of the debilitating effects of clergy abuse on the physical, psychological, and spiritual well-being of survivors of abuse. It is important that religious bodies and institutions be sensitive to matters of human dignity and human rights in general. The protection and care of children ought of necessity to be an obligation of all adults, regardless of their station in life. Jamaica is a sick nation. Its healing begins with children nurtured with love, respect, and compassion. An abundance of therapy is also required for the many adults walking around with a wounded inner child.

Sexual abuse of children is pervasive the world over, and so we must beware of limiting this to any group or demographic. Instead, let truth speak as we allow our children to realise their best possible selves. Let us pray even as we engage the tools of compassion, justice and human rights in the preservation of human dignity.

The Blessed Mother of our Lord, Mother Mary, Our Lady and patron saint of all human beings. is especially seen as holding a special place in her heart for all children. At the foot of the cross, Jesus entrusted her to be mother of John, the beloved disciple. She is Mother of the Church and intercessor for all in grief and sorrow. Through her is mediated grace. Even as she did in Cana of Galilee, she tells us today in relation to Jesus, “Do whatever he tells you”.

Let us pray: Grant healing and peace O God to our children in a world of much confusion, harm, and life-threatening injuries. Give us wisdom to serve with love, heal with compassion, and minister with grace. May your will be done for all concerned through Jesus Christ our Lord. Justice, truth, be ours forever. Amen.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity and human rights. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com