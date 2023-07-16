St Catherine man on gun charge following M16 rifle seizure

An auto body repairman is to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on July 21 in connection with the alleged seizure of an M16 rifle at his home.

He is 32-year-old Rayvian Howell of Johnson Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

He is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following an operation at his home on July 9.

The police say about 5:15 a.m., they were conducting a joint police/military operation in the area when they searched premises occupied by Howell.

They say during the search, an M16 rifle with one magazine containing five cartridges was found inside the premises.

Howell was arrested and subsequently charged.

