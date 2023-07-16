Three arrested following firearm seizure in Lakes Pen

Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and ammunition during a snap raid by the police in Lakes Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday.

The Spanish Town police say they carried out the raid about 1:30 p.m. based on intelligence received.

They say a property was searched and one Tang Folio nine millimetre pistol with several assorted rounds of ammunition was found at the back of the premises.

Three men are held, however, the police are withholding their identities pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.