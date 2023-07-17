Central bank warns about possible counterfeit of banknotes

BRIDGETOWN (CMC)

The Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) says while the new polymer notes are not impossible to counterfeit, it has to date received no fake notes from the 2022 banknote series.

In a statement, the CBB said that it is aware of images and videos circulating on social media over the past few weeks purporting to show counterfeit polymer Barbadian banknotes.

“While the Bank will not confirm the authenticity of any banknote without first having examined it in person, some of the security features found on genuine Barbadian polymer notes, such as the transparent window, are visible in the images. Rather, the notes appear to have to come into contact with a harsh chemical that removed some of the ink.

“The Bank confirms that to date it has received no fake notes from the 2022 polymer banknote series, but reminds the public that the notes are not impossible to counterfeit . It therefore encourages people to continue to check their money using the security features incorporated in them,” the CBB said in a statement.