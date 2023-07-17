Customer stabbed to death at Portland bookstore

Portland recorded its 9th murder of the year following the stabbing death of a man as he made purchases at a bookstore on Harbour Street in Port Antonio on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Grant, a resident of Harper's lane in the parish.

A police report says at about 4:05 p.m, the now deceased went into the bookstore at Morgan's Plaza to purchase items and was standing at the counter, when he was attacked by a man.

Grant retaliated and during a tussle he was allegedly stabbed multiple times. He later fell to the ground.

The police found him face down in a pool of blood. They transported him to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A man known only as 'Gaza' is being sought by the police for questioning in relation to the murder.

Meanwhile, parish commander Superintendent Lloyd Darby is again appealing residents to settle their disputes peacefully and to seek the intervention of the police before taking matters into their own hands.

- Gareth Davis Snr

