Gunmen attack police in Tivoli Gardens

A police team on patrol in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston, on Sunday was reportedly attacked by gunmen who managed to escape.

The cops, who are attached to the Kingston Western Police Division, were reportedly in the Drecketts Place area of the community when they saw two men acting in a suspicious manner.

The police say, on seeing them, the men opened gunfire in their direction and then ran, evading the police.

The police say further investigation along the path taken by the men yielded a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition.

No one was injured during the incident.

The community is currently under a 48-hour curfew.

