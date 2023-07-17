Johnson Smith aims to strengthen int’l partnerships at EU-CELAC Summit

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, is aiming to make use of upcoming opportunities to continue to strengthen Jamaica’s engagement with bilateral and multilateral partners, on the margins of the upcoming Third European Union (EU)-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit.

Jamaica’s delegation to the EU-CELAC Summit, slated for July 17-18 in Brussels, Belgium, is being led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“I am delighted to join Prime Minister Holness for the Third EU-CELAC Summit, which will be the first such engagement in eight years. This meeting is crucial, as it comes at a time when the EU is seeiing to build and strengthen alliances with like-minded countries, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Johnson Smith noted.

She indicated that she will also join Holness for bilateral talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, as well as the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader.

Johnson Smith will also engage in bilateral discussions with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Hadja Lahbib; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia Álvaro Leyva Durán; and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Dr João Gomes Cravinho.

The summit will be co-chaired by President of the European Council Charles Michel and Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St Vincent & Grenadines, which holds the Pro Tempore Presidency of the CELAC for 2023.

The EU-CELAC Summit will see the participation of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and heads of State of the 33 CELAC member countries and the 27 EU member nations.

Just last month, ahead of the summit, the high representative and the European Commission adopted a joint communication setting out a new agenda for relations between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean, which proposes a stronger and modernised strategic partnership through reinforced political engagement, boosting trade and investment, and building more sustainable, fair and interconnected societies through ‘Global Gateway’ investments.

At the time, von der Leyen said: “Today, the EU–LAC strategic partnership is more important han ever. We are key allies to strengthen the rules-based international order, stand up together for democracy, human rights and international peace and security. We also have an interest in strengthening our political partnership and engagement, fight climate change, and to take forward an inclusive, human-centred digital transformation. Our Global Gateway will also boost investment and closer cooperation.”

The communication aims to recalibrate and renew bi-regional relations. It makes a series of proposals in key areas:

• A renewed political partnership;

• Strengthening common trade agenda;

• Rolling out Global Gateway investment strategy to accelerate a fair green and digital transition and tackle inequalities;

• Joining forces for justice, citizen security and the fight against transnational organised crime;

• Working together to promote peace and security, democracy, rule of law, human rights and humanitarian aid;

• Building a vibrant people-to-people partnership.

Following the conclusion of the EU-CELAC Summit, Johnson Smith will lead Jamaica’s delegation to the 116th Session of the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), also in Brussels, and which will run from July 19 to 20.