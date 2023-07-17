Man shot dead near Spanish Town bus stop

A man was shot and killed in Clayton Heights, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Monday evening.

Police have only identified the victim so far as "Gas Boss Bredda".

Reports are that about 7 o'clock, the man was standing near a bus stop along the roadway when he was pounced upon by unknown persons who opened fire at him.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival the man's body was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still on the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com