Over 1,000 soldiers from 15 countries participate in Tradewinds 2023

GEORGETOWN, (CMC):

Tradewinds 2023, the United States’ Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM)-led Caribbean security exercise, with the aim of preparing for threats and ensuring peace and stability, officially opened here on Saturday.

According to Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Omar Khan this year’s exercise includes comprehensive disaster management training, and simulated oil-spill scenarios.

“The inclusion of these critical components underscores our recognition of the ever-present threats posed by natural disasters and environmental hazards,” he said.

More than 1,500 soldiers from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Dominica, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom, France, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago are participating in the ground, air, sea and cyber domains.

Khan urged all troops to take advantage of opportunities during the exercise to exchange knowledge, best practices and lessons learnt.

STRENGTHEN

He said Tradewinds would strengthen their capability and regional capacity to address those challenges. Specifically, he said this year’s exercise was particularly relevant to Guyana, a “budding oil producing nation”, as it would assist in timely and purposeful interventions.

Speaking at the opening at the GDF headquarters, United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch said Tradewinds embeds human rights, women, peace and security issues.

“Ensuring security and ensuring stability as well as responding to natural disasters will continue to foster an environment which citizens can face in their homes and more willing to invest in their future,” she said.

Tradewinds 2023 is focused in foreign military interaction, maritime interdiction, ground security, and field training exercises supporting SOUTHCOM’s campaign plan.

The military exercise includes scenarios focusing on countering transnational criminal organisations and violent extremist organisations to help finalise the Caribbean Community’s Standard Operating Procedures, enhance regional collaboration and stability and effective response to other security threats.

This is the third time that Guyana is hosting Exercise Tradewinds.