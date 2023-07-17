PNP calls for due process for Haitian migrants

The People's National Party (PNP) is calling for due process and fair treatment, in accordance with international law, of the Haitian migrants who arrived in Jamaica recently.

It says their arrival presents a humanitarian challenge, necessitating swift and coordinated efforts to provide assistance, protection, and humane treatment to those in need.

It's suggesting that the Government prioritise ensuring the Haitian migrants are provided with appropriate legal assistance and access to due process, and establishment of proper reception facilities to accommodate the essential needs of the migrants, including healthcare, shelter and basic amenities.

The PNP says this must include comprehensive and transparent screening processes to identify vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied minors and those in need of immediate protection.

It's also calling for the Government to establish an overarching mechanism to strengthen inter-agency cooperation and coordination for effective management of the situation, including immigration authorities, humanitarian agencies and relevant government ministries, partnering with non-governmental organisations who have expertise in this area.

The PNP points to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration and CARICOM as possible resources.

"This should include sharing resources and intelligence and adopting best practices to ensure a unified and effective approach in managing the influx of Haitian migrants. This must include upholding international human rights standards and ensuring that all migrants, regardless of their nationality or immigration status, are treated with dignity and respect," it says.

