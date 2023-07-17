Rotary Club of St Andrew North commits to lifting quality of earlychildhood education

Newly installed President of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, Kirk Crichton, has committed the manpower and fundraising abilities of his club to contribute to the provision of quality education at the early-childhood level during his 2023-2024 administrative year.

“By investing in their education, not only are we building their self-esteem, but we are also empowering these children to break the cycle of poverty, reach their full potential, and contribute meaningfully to society,” said Crichton. He was speaking at his installation ceremony on July 1 at Roun Suh Restaurant in Kingston.

Crichton announced that the major project for the year would be the building of a classroom at the McCam Child Development & Resource Centre at Papine - a school dedicated to children with autism. The cost of construction will be about $2.6 million.

“My club will collaborate with educational institutions, community organisations, and government agencies to provide necessary resources and create conducive learning environments. To do this, we are partnering with the Good Samaritan Inn, a church facility, to do a comprehensive health fair for children and their parents in the first week of September. This will cover health and dental checks, eye examinations and barbering services. This is to ensure that the children are properly examined and groomed to start the new school year, as we aim to ensure that every child is not only physically, but mentally, ready to receive a well-rounded education to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for success,” Crichton continued.

The newly installed president expressed the view that early-childhood education goes beyond traditional academics.

Growth of children

So, we must foster holistic development by addressing nutrition, healthcare and overall well-being. Therefore, we pledge to work hand-in-hand with child development experts to implement comprehensive programmes such as book drives and donations of school material, which will nurture the mental and social growth of children. By doing so, we will set the stage for a brighter future, where every child has the opportunity to thrive,” Crichton said.

Commenting on the mental health challenges facing individuals across the nation, the president of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North said these are becoming more prevalent among Jamaicans and affecting individuals of all ages and social standing.

“We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to this silent epidemic and, as such, Rotary International is pushing mental health as an area of focus for 2023-2024.

“Together we must foster a culture of understanding, support and empathy. With this in mind, the Rotary Club of St Andrew North will be initiating programmes to raise awareness about mental health, with input from Dr Saphire Longmore, an upcoming guest speaker at the club, who served for two terms as president of the Jamaica Psychiatric Association,” Crichton noted.

He said that by fostering a compassionate environment, Jamaica can create a safe space for individuals to seek help, share their struggles, and find solace in the knowledge that they are not alone.