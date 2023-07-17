Sagicor ABM recovered following failed robbery attempt

Sagicor Bank wants stronger measures to combat the theft of automated banking machines (ABMs) after thieves attempted to make off with one of its machines at Bargain Village Plaza in May Pen, Clarendon, on Saturday.

The incident happened about 11:27 p.m.

The bank says the machine was removed from its location but was recovered by the authorities shortly after within the plaza.

In a media release on Monday, Sagicor Bank said it would be supplying the police with surveillance footage of the incident to aid the investigation.

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Bank, indicated that “vandalism and theft of ABMs is an industry wide challenge, giving rise to the need for stronger measures to be taken to combat this issue”.

She said based on the recent spate of violent threats to the security teams handling the transportation of cash, as well as the ongoing threat to ABMs, Sagicor Bank is appealing to citizens to share any pertinent information that may lead to arrests.

Johnson Cunningham is also asking citizens to be more vigilant in reporting the attempted theft of these machines, noting that, in the long term, it will have an impact on overall access to cash.

The Bank further reiterated its commitment to continue robust security assessments and upgrades of its ABMs.

