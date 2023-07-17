Search under way for drowned police recruit's body
The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says a trainee officer drowned at its Tranquility Bay, St Elizabeth, training facility while trying to aid a fellow recruit.
He has been identified as 19-year-old Rayandre Pike, of Linstead, St Catherine.
A comprehensive search is currently under way to locate Pike's body.
Pike was part of Batch 150 which started training in March 2023.
"He was a dedicated young man, committed to serving his country, and his loss is felt deeply within our ranks," the High Command said in a media release.
The police say the preliminary investigation has revealed that after the completion of their morning physical training, Pike and a few fellow recruits ventured to a section of the beach to alleviate muscle fatigue.
In a tragic turn of events, Pike lost his life attempting to aid a fellow recruit who had gotten into difficulty in the water.
The JCF says despite being a stronger swimmer, Pike was overcome by a strong undertow.
Meanwhile the JCF says "while our training exercises are designed to be rigorous, the safety of our personnel remains a priority."
