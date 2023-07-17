Search under way for drowned police recruit's body

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says a trainee officer drowned at its Tranquility Bay, St Elizabeth, training facility while trying to aid a fellow recruit.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Rayandre Pike, of Linstead, St Catherine.

A comprehensive search is currently under way to locate Pike's body.

Pike was part of Batch 150 which started training in March 2023.

"He was a dedicated young man, committed to serving his country, and his loss is felt deeply within our ranks," the High Command said in a media release.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say the preliminary investigation has revealed that after the completion of their morning physical training, Pike and a few fellow recruits ventured to a section of the beach to alleviate muscle fatigue.

In a tragic turn of events, Pike lost his life attempting to aid a fellow recruit who had gotten into difficulty in the water.

The JCF says despite being a stronger swimmer, Pike was overcome by a strong undertow.

Meanwhile the JCF says "while our training exercises are designed to be rigorous, the safety of our personnel remains a priority."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.