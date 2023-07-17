Sheryl Lee Ralph urges woman to prioritise self-care

Emmy-award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is urging Jamaican women to prioritise taking care of themselves, in light of the many demands on them.

Speaking at the public session of the 50th-anniversary conference of the Peoples National Party Women's Movement at the Cedar Grove Academy in Portmore on Sunday, the actress charged women to stand up and take their rightful place in the world, adding that this can only be done when they take care of themselves.

"Today, before everything, I want to remind you about the importance of self-care in a world that often demands so much of us, we must take the time to nourish our bodies, nourish our minds and lift our spirits," said Ralph.

She asserted that self-care does not stop with individual actions but extends to cooperation among women.

"As Jamaican women we are bound together by a shared history, culture and once again resilience that withstood the test of time, let us recognise that our strength lies in our collective voice," Ralph said.

She described sisterhood as a gift that transcends borders and unites women in their shared and varied experiences, arguing that together women can uplift and empower one another.

The actress, who has been nominated for another Emmy award and arrived at the venue to a star's welcome from the women in attendance, charged the women to fortify their spirits.

"You think I reach where I am by myself, hell no, somebody took me by the hand," Ralph said, pointing to Beverly Manley Duncan whom she said was her mentor while growing up.

The conference was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, including United States Ambassador to Jamaica Nick Perry who, like the actress, has strong Jamaican roots.

-Ruddy Mathison

