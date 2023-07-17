Mon | Jul 17, 2023

Stolen vehicle recovered, alleged perpetrator arrested in Bog Walk

Published:Monday | July 17, 2023 | 3:02 PM
Swift action by the Bog Walk police in St Catherine led to the seizure of an illegal gun and the recovery of a stolen motor car on Monday.

The police say about 12:15 p.m. they received  information about a man driving a stolen Toyota Probox motor car towards Bog Walk.  

A team of police later intercepted a vehicle  fitting the description.

During a search the driver was reportedly found with an illegal handgun. He was arrested.

The identity of the man is being withheld by the police pending further investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

