Stolen vehicle recovered, alleged perpetrator arrested in Bog Walk

Swift action by the Bog Walk police in St Catherine led to the seizure of an illegal gun and the recovery of a stolen motor car on Monday.

The police say about 12:15 p.m. they received information about a man driving a stolen Toyota Probox motor car towards Bog Walk.

A team of police later intercepted a vehicle fitting the description.

During a search the driver was reportedly found with an illegal handgun. He was arrested.

The identity of the man is being withheld by the police pending further investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

