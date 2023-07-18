Immigration Corner | What is a UK Share Code?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have been hearing the term ‘share code’ with respect to proving that you have certain rights when migrating to the United Kingdom. Please explain what this means.

PK

Dear PK,

Persons will receive a share code to prove their right to work in the United Kingdom if they are not British or Irish citizens.

It should be noted that an employer can use the share code to check the types of job that they are allowed to do in the United Kingdom and how long they can work over there.

Please note that there is a different way to prove a right to work if persons are British or Irish citizens.

WHO CAN GET A SHARE CODE

Persons can use this service to get a share code if they have a biometric residence card or permit or settled or pre-settled status. They can also use this if they have applied for a visa or settled or pre-settled status and used the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app to scan their identity document on their phone.’

If you cannot use the service, persons can prove their right to work with original immigration documents. Please be aware that as an employer, there is a different way to view a job applicant’s details after they have been given a share code.

GET A SHARE CODE TO PROVE A RIGHT TO WORK ONLINE

Please note that to get a share code to prove right to work online, persons will need one of the following: a biometric residence permit number, a biometric residence card number, or a passport or national identity card.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com