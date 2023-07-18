Man charged over Spanish Town Road bar gun attack on woman

Lawmen assigned to the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged a man in connection with the shooting of a woman in the head at a bar located on Spanish Town Road.

Javonie McLeish, 26, otherwise known as 'Babyface', of Spanish Town Road, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a Felony.

Reports from the Hunts Bay CIB are that about 4 p.m on Sunday, July 02, the accused man rode up to the business establishment and shot the woman in the head.

He then escaped on the awaiting motorcycle.

The woman was rushed to hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say the accused man was charged based on an eye witness statement and a question and answer session in the presence of his lawyer on July 13.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.