Man killed in Maroon Town police operation

A man was killed in a police shoot-out in Maroon Town, St James early Tuesday morning.

It is reported that about 3:30 a.m., a police team was on an operation in the Shaw Castle area of Maroon Town when they came under heavy gunfire.

The police say a heated gun battle ensued with a group of men for several hours.

After the shooting subsided, the man was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police say an illegal firearm was taken from him.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has commenced an investigation into the shooting.

- Hopeton Bucknor

