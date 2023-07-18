St Catherine man accused of stealing money on construction job freed

St Catherine resident Calford Bryan who was accused of larceny was freed on Monday in the parish court.

A formal verdict of not guilty was entered against Bryan following an application by his lawyer Lorenzo Eccleston that the case be dismissed.

In May, he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The court had previously heard that the complainant has died.

In his submission today, Bryan's attorney argued that given that his client had pleaded not guilty and given the death of the complainant the matter must be dismissed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Crown offered no further evidence.

A formal not-guilty verdict was handed down and Bryan was freed.

The case arose from an incident on January 17 in Linstead, St Catherine.

It was being alleged that the complainant left $900,000 and US$4,000 inside a dwelling that Bryan was doing construction work on.

Upon returning from an errand, the money reportedly went missing.

A report was made to the police, which resulted in Bryan's arrest on suspicion of larceny.

He was subsequently charged.

He maintained his innocence.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.