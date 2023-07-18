Two men fatally shot by police in Negril, Westmoreland

The Independent Commission of Investigations has commenced a probe into the fatal shooting of two men by the police in Red Ground, Negril, Westmoreland on Monday evening.

They have been identified as 40-year-old Richard Mosley and 25-year-old Shane Grandison, both of Red Ground.

The police report that information was received that a man sporting a dreadlocks hairstyle was seen brandishing a gun in Negril.

About 6:10 pm, the police say cops intercepted a motor vehicle fitting the description in which the man was travelling in the Red Ground area and blocked its path.

They further stated that a man exited the vehicle and opened fire at the police, before escaping into bushes.

The police returned fire.

It was later discovered that the driver and the passenger in the front seat of the vehicle were shot.

They were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following the fatal shooting, upset Red Ground residents lashed out at the police accusing cops of killing the men in cold blood and claimed that both victims were not troublemakers.

- Hopeton Bucknor

