Update | Patrick Hylton and Dennis Cohen out of NCB

President and Group Chief Executive Officer of the NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) Patrick Hylton and his deputy Dennis Cohen are to leave the major financial conglomerate.

In a market filing with the Jamaica Stock Exchange this morning, the company said Hylton and Cohen, by agreement, have proceeded on three weeks' vacation effective today.

During this period, it said that it is expected that other arrangements will be made for the carrying out of their roles on an interim and then permanent basis.

For the immediate future, Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman of NCBFG, will carry some executive responsibilities.

NCBFG thanked Hylton and Cohen for their years of service to the company.

The NCB Financial Group will continue to benefit from its strong overall leadership team, while the financial holding company undergoes the above changes.

That leadership team includes Septimus “Bob” Blake, Chief Executive Officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) who also oversees NCBJ's subsidiaries, Ian Chinapoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Holdings Limited and Ian Truran, Chief Executive Officer of Clarien Bank Limited.

