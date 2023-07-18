Washington responds to reports of row with Kingston

Washington is maintaining that it continues to "enjoy close ties" with Kingston amid reports of a diplomatic row brewing between the United States and Jamaica.

It's been reported that a conflict developed following Jamaica's refusal to accredit the spouse of an American diplomat and Washington's decision not to extend the stay of three diplomats in Jamaica's embassy and consulates in the United States.

In a response to questions from The Gleaner, the US Department of State did not address whether Jamaica denied a US request for diplomatic immunity to be granted to the spouse of an American diplomat on the basis that same-sex unions are not legal in Jamaica.

It also did not confirm whether the US has rejected a request for the visa renewal of the three Jamaican diplomats in the US.

The State Department pointed out to The Gleaner that as of August 2021, diplomats from all worldwide bilateral missions to the United States are accredited for a maximum of five years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"At the conclusion of the five-year period – in the absence of a waiver approved by the Department – the diplomats are expected to end their tour with the bilateral mission and depart the United States," it said.

The State Department further explained that ambassadors, Chargés d'affaires, and deputy chiefs of mission are exempt from the five-year accreditation policy.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.