Accused murderer of American missionaries points finger at cousin

A retired deputy superintendent of police this morning testified that accused murderer Andre Thomas told him that it was his cousin who had killed the two American missionaries in St Mary in 2016, claiming "mi affi mek some duppy dis year."

Thomas, who was charged with the murders of 48-year-old Randy Hentzel and 53-year-old Harold Nichols, is currently being tried in the Home Circuit Court.

Thomas was jointly charged with Dwight Henry, a St Mary farmer.

However, Henry pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in January under a plea deal and was sentenced to 28 years to life.

The two missionaries were found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary between April 30 and May 1, 2016.

They were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle, St Mary, on motorcycles about 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016.

Henry, the prosecution's main witness, earlier testified at the trial that both he and Thomas had shot and killed one of the missionaries.

He also added that Thomas had chopped the man whom he shot in his head multiple times.

According to Henry, it was Thomas who stopped the men at gunpoint while they rode pass them.

But, the police witness told the court this morning that following the murder, Thomas led cops to the scene of the crime and before showing the police the spot where Hentzel's body was found he said, " Mi ago tell you how it go."

The officer said Thomas, despite being cautioned, proceeded to give him his version of the murder, which was recorded and witnessed by a corporal.

Recounting what he was told, the senior officer said Thomas told him that it was Henry who had tied up one of the man before chasing the other, shooting and chopping him.

Henry, during his testimony, had admitted that he was the one who had tied up Hentzel and shot him in the head after Thomas chased the other and killed him.

The officer further testified that Thomas had shown the police a church in Port Maria where he met Henry on the morning of the murder before they travelled to Henry's father's house in Wentworth where he claimed they had porridge prior to the murder.

The statement in question was tendered into evidence despite objection from Thomas' lawyer Leroy Equiano on the basis that the statement was not voluntary and was taken under oppressive means.

The police witness, however, told the court that Thomas was not beaten, forced, or threatened to give the statement.

Meanwhile, the witness, in reading the contents of the statement, said Thomas told him that while he was waiting on Henry, Thomas told him to check on the bikes when he went up into the bushes where he saw one of the men tied up lying on the ground.

He said the other man then ran off and Henry fired at him but missed before chasing him and shooting him.

Thomas further reported that Henry took the men's wallet and their cell phones.

He also reported that Henry told him that the “whiteman slave wi" and him a "chicken out".

But, Thomas claimed he told Henry that "Mi nuh deh pon da one yah and Henry said 'mi affi mek a duppy dis year'."

Thomas, in the statement, also said that one of the missionaries told Henry that he was a pastor but he said he "didn't business."

- Tanesha Mundle

